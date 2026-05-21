Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool & Cloudy; Warmer Weekend Ahead

The cooler weather has set into the Great Lakes! Highs barely made it into the 50s yesterday as onshore winds from Lake Michigan stretched through much of the day.

Overnight lows have fallen into the lower/mid 40s thanks to mid & high-level clouds.

Cloud cover sticks around for much of today as highs struggle to reach 50-degrees again. Areas farther inland will feel a bit warmer.

There is an outside chance for a few sprinkles late this morning and into the afternoon. Most areas stay dry.

As high-pressure moves eastward, southerly winds will bring in warmer air to the region. Highs will slowly increase over Memorial Day weekend.

Another round of showers is possible late Friday night and early Saturday.

However, given the higher temperatures and dew points, rain chances have trended slightly upward for the weekend. There will be plenty of dry time, but we'll be on the lookout for a stray shower/storm on Saturday and Sunday. Highs jump back into the 70s! Memorial Day looks sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

WATCH: Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is in the community this morning at Colectivo

Cool & Cloudy; Warmer Weekend Ahead

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Sprinkles

High: 52

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 45

Wind: E 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Clouds Increase, Chance Rain Late

High: 60 Lake 64 Inland

Wind: E 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Chance AM Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 62

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower/Storm

High: 74

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

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