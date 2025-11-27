Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Cool & breezy Thanksgiving; Watching Weekend Snow Storm

A strong area of low pressure continues to pull away from Wisconsin this morning. Breezy NW winds will persist this morning and into the afternoon. Thanksgiving will be cloudy and chilly with highs only topping out in the lower 30s. A few flurries are possible later this afternoon & evening. Accumulation is not expected.

A gradual clearing sky will allow lows to fall into the teens and lower 20s tonight.

Sunshine breaks out for a bit on Friday with highs in the lower 30s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a Winter Storm that will impact southern Wisconsin throughout Saturday. An area of low-pressure passes to the South of Wisconsin. Meanwhile, a broad swath of snow will pass over the Great Lakes throughout Saturday. Light to moderate snow showers begin early Saturday morning and continue all day. Snow will taper off from West to East by late Sunday morning.

While some changes are still possible, confidence for a 6"+ snow event has increased. Most of southern Wisconsin may receive 5-8" of light, fluffy snowfall. Easterly winds off Lake Michigan could lower totals slightly at the lakefront. Snowfall totals will be lower farther North.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of SE Wisconsin effective 12A Saturday thru 6A Sunday.

Once the snow tapers off on Sunday, bitter cold sets in for next week!



THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Cold. Few Flurries Possible

High: 32

Wind: NW 20-25 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Flurries; Gradual Clearing

Low: 21

Wind: NW 15-20 G 25 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cold

High: 30

SATURDAY: Snow Likely; 5-8" Accumulation; Less Lakeside & Far North

High: 34

SUNDAY: Snow Early, then gradually tapering off; Mostly Cloudy

High: 32

MONDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 21

