Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool and sunny Saturday; watching for Sunday flurries

The clouds have moved out following yesterday's snowfall. A few clouds remain over Lake Michigan with a couple embedded flurries. Sunshine is back overhead today as highs climb into the mid 30s.
Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low-pressure that will move up from the central Plains. This low will increase cloud cover tonight and into Monday. A few flurries are possible early Sunday morning - especially West of Milwaukee. There could be some places that receive a dusting of snow. Most of Sunday looks cloudy, but a wintry mix may set up across central Wisconsin. Some NW communities may be clipped by this activity in the afternoon/evening.
Southerly winds will warm temperatures into the 50s Monday & Tuesday. Waves of scattered showers are expected on both days. While it won't be a complete washout, have the rain jacket handy!
Cooler & sunny conditions follow on Wednesday. After a gradual warm-up, there is another slight chance of rain heading into next weekend.
SATURDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 35
Wind: N 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Low: 27
Wind: SE 3-5 mph
SUNDAY: AM Flurry; Mostly Cloudy; Chance Wintry Mix NW of Milwaukee
High: 40
MONDAY: Rain Showers/Isolated Thunder; Windy
High: 52
TUESDAY: Rain Showers; Cloudy & Breezy
High: 52
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
High: 43
