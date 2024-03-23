Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool and sunny Saturday; watching for Sunday flurries

The clouds have moved out following yesterday's snowfall. A few clouds remain over Lake Michigan with a couple embedded flurries. Sunshine is back overhead today as highs climb into the mid 30s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low-pressure that will move up from the central Plains. This low will increase cloud cover tonight and into Monday. A few flurries are possible early Sunday morning - especially West of Milwaukee. There could be some places that receive a dusting of snow. Most of Sunday looks cloudy, but a wintry mix may set up across central Wisconsin. Some NW communities may be clipped by this activity in the afternoon/evening.

Southerly winds will warm temperatures into the 50s Monday & Tuesday. Waves of scattered showers are expected on both days. While it won't be a complete washout, have the rain jacket handy!

Cooler & sunny conditions follow on Wednesday. After a gradual warm-up, there is another slight chance of rain heading into next weekend.



SATURDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 35

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 27

Wind: SE 3-5 mph

SUNDAY: AM Flurry; Mostly Cloudy; Chance Wintry Mix NW of Milwaukee

High: 40

MONDAY: Rain Showers/Isolated Thunder; Windy

High: 52

TUESDAY: Rain Showers; Cloudy & Breezy

High: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 43

