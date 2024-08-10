Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool and comfortable weekend

Cool and comfortable conditions are expected for the weekend. Warmer air moves in slowly next week.
and last updated

Overnight lows have fallen into the upper 40s and lower 50s away from Lake Michigan. High-pressure influences the overall weather pattern in the Midwest for the next few days.
Daytime highs top out in the lower - mid 70s today. Westerly winds could gust as high as 20 mph - especially farther North of Milwaukee this afternoon.

Winds calm a bit into Sunday. Highs jump into the mid and upper 70s tomorrow afternoon. Dew points will be increasing slowly each day.

A few showers are possible across southern Wisconsin on Monday. Most places may stay dry, but more cloud cover is expected.
Better chances for rain arrive late in the week.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, ComfortableHigh: 73
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool
Low: 57 Lake 52 Inland
Wind: W 5-15mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful
High: 78

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower
High: 80

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 81

