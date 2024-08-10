Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool and comfortable weekend

Overnight lows have fallen into the upper 40s and lower 50s away from Lake Michigan. High-pressure influences the overall weather pattern in the Midwest for the next few days.
Daytime highs top out in the lower - mid 70s today. Westerly winds could gust as high as 20 mph - especially farther North of Milwaukee this afternoon.
Winds calm a bit into Sunday. Highs jump into the mid and upper 70s tomorrow afternoon. Dew points will be increasing slowly each day.
A few showers are possible across southern Wisconsin on Monday. Most places may stay dry, but more cloud cover is expected.
Better chances for rain arrive late in the week.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, ComfortableHigh: 73
Wind: W 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Clear & Cool
Low: 57 Lake 52 Inland
Wind: W 5-15mph
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful
High: 78
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower
High: 80
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 81
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.