Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool and cloudy Wednesday

Temperatures have tumbled into the 20s throughout SE Wisconsin early Wednesday. A mainly clear sky & a light NW wind has allowed for wind chills in the teens.
Clouds build back in late this morning & into the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 40s. This will allow any leftover snow to slowly melt.
The next several days feature more clouds than sunshine, but temperatures will become milder with time.
Highs begin climbing towards 50 tomorrow & rise above 50-degrees by Friday.
The weekend forecast is mild with a chance for rain showers on Saturday night and into Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Early Sunshine; Increasing CloudsHigh: 41
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 31
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Cloudy Sky
High: 48
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy
High: 54
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Rain
High: 55
SUNDAY: Chance Rain Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 58
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.