Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool and cloudy Wednesday

Temperatures have tumbled into the 20s throughout SE Wisconsin early Wednesday. A mainly clear sky & a light NW wind has allowed for wind chills in the teens.

Clouds build back in late this morning & into the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 40s. This will allow any leftover snow to slowly melt.

The next several days feature more clouds than sunshine, but temperatures will become milder with time.

Highs begin climbing towards 50 tomorrow & rise above 50-degrees by Friday.

The weekend forecast is mild with a chance for rain showers on Saturday night and into Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Early Sunshine; Increasing CloudsHigh: 41

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 31

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy Sky

High: 48

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy

High: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Rain

High: 55

SUNDAY: Chance Rain Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 58

