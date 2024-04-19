Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool and calm, highs in 50s

We'll see a cool but calm stretch of weather the next several days after yesterday's late-day showers. There will be plenty of sunshine this morning with a chilly start to the day. That sunshine this morning will help warm most of us towards the lower 50s. A scattered cloud deck will develop this afternoon mixing in with the sunshine. Winds will also be picking up with gusts near 35 mph.

Areas of frost and even some freezing temperatures will be possible during the morning hours this weekend. A decent breeze should limit how hard of a frost we will see. We'll see partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures on Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50, and wind chills in the 30s and low 40s.

Sunday's forecast is looking like the better of the two days this weekend — All day sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 50s. Monday will push towards the low 60s with increasing clouds, then our next rain chances move in from the west on Tuesday.



FRIDAY: Sunny Start, Some PM Clouds, BreezyHigh: 54

Wind: WNW10-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly

Low: 34

Wind: WNW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 50

SUNDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 59

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds

High: 62

TUESDAY: Showers Likely

High: 60

