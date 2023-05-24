Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool and breezy Wednesday

A strong cold front dropped in from the North this morning. Strong NE winds will keep temperatures far cooler throughout the day - especially near Lake Michigan. Highs will only reach into the mid-50s.

Inland temperatures could reach as high as the mid/upper 60s. Waves on Lake Michigan could reach upwards of 4-7ft. The cold front will spark additional cloud cover today with the outside chance of a sprinkle.

A few clouds persist tonight as lows dip into the mid 40s.

More sunshine is around for Thursday as highs make a slow climb upward. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 50s near the Lake to the mid 60s farther inland.

60s & 70s are back for Memorial Day Weekend. Inland temperatures could reach the upper 70s/lower 80s as soon as Sunday/Monday.



WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Cool & BreezyHigh: 56 Lake 67 Inland

Wind: NE 15-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58 lake 65 Inland

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64 Lake 70 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70 74 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72 Lake 78 Inland

