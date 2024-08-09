Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool and breezy

We're seeing bit of a chilly start to the day for this time of year, and you might need a light jacket this morning. Temperatures are starting in the upper 50s inland and upper 50s by the lake. Sunshine will help us warm into the low 70s this afternoon.

Expect some gusty winds from the northwest as a low pressure spins just north of Lake Superior. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon and there will be the small chance for a brief shower late this afternoon and evening on the back side of that low pressure.

Expect plenty of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday with highs slowly warming into the mid to upper 70s. Things will still be a bit breezy Saturday with gusts up to 25 mph. With dry air in place the evening and nighttime temperatures will get cool with lows in the 50s.



FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Cool, Iso. PM Shower North of 94High: 73

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Cool

Low: Lake 55, Inland 51

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 75



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 79

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80

