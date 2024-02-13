Southeast Wisconsin weather: Comfortable now, but snow on the way

It has been well over two weeks now since the last time we saw any snow in Milwaukee. That will change Wednesday night into Thursday. Until then, things will stay comfortable and calm.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with high temperatures a bit cooler in the upper 30s due to a light breeze from the northwest. Highs get back into the mid 40s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies as winds switch back to the south.

A quick moving system then arrives Wednesday night and will continue for the morning hours Thursday. Right now, light rain transitioning to heavy wet snow seems likely. This will be a sloppy slushy mess with ground and air temperatures at or above freezing. But it does look like snowfall rates will be heavy enough for it to overcome the warmer conditions and produce accumulations, including on the roadways. Expect 1-3 inches of snow mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces with lower amounts elsewhere. Keep in mind this will impact the morning commute.

Another quick moving system is possible on Friday afternoon. The American model brings a band of light snow while the European model is weaker and further south. Either way, colder air is likely by the weekend with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s and lows in the teens.



TUESDAY: Partly To Mostly CloudyHigh: 38

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 29

Wind: S 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Rain/Snow Mix At Night.

High: 45

THURSDAY: AM Rain/Snow Likely (Slushy 1-3 inches possible) Breezy.

High: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Snow

High: 31

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Colder.

High: 29



