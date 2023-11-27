Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Coldest morning of the season so far; highs in upper 20s

Bundle the kids up as they head out the door. It's the coldest morning of the season so far for many locations. With a strong west breeze, it feels like the single digits. It'll remain breezy and chilly through the day.
Even with some sunshine, high temperatures only reach the 20s. Another cold night is on tap tonight.

A warm front could bring a few flurries to the area Tuesday night, followed by a return of mild temperatures the rest of the week. We'll melt away any snow we currently have on the ground.

TODAY:      Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Chilly            High: 28
            Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:    Mainly Clear and Cold
            Low:  15
            Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY:    Partly Cloudy. Ch. Flurries late
            High: 28

WEDS:       Mostly Sunny and Mild
            High: 41

THURSDAY:   Mostly Sunny and Mild
            High: 43

FRIDAY:    Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain/Snow
            High: 37

