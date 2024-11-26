Southeast Wisconsin weather: Colder but sunshine

Skies cleared last night, and winds have picked up out of the northwest allowing temperatures to drop. We will get plenty of sunshine today, but it will come at a price with wind chills in the teens and some single digits this morning. Highs will hit the mid to upper 30s this afternoon with winds calming down this evening.

We're still tracking a storm system that looks to stay to our south Wednesday into Thanksgiving. If you are traveling south, it's something you will want to pay attention to. Across southeastern Wisconsin, it is looking like we will just see more clouds once again. Highs Wednesday will be near 40, dropping into the mid-30s for Thanksgiving. It looks like it could be the coldest turkey day in about 10 years.

We have a cold, but sunny weekend ahead with highs in the upper 20s! Wind chills will be in the single digits in the morning and teens in the afternoon. Bundle up!

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly, Few Clouds lateHigh: 37

Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 28

Wind: W 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Mix At Night

High: 40

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chilly

High: 35

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cold

High: 27

