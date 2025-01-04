Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold Weekend; Watching for early Monday lake effect snow

Breezy NW winds continued early Saturday morning as overnight lows fell into the single digits. Wind chill readings have dipped below zero across all of southeastern Wisconsin. Feels-like temps will remain below zero until late morning. Sunshine is expected today as highs reach into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a dynamic winter storm that will pass South of Wisconsin tonight and throughout tomorrow. While the Badger State misses the system snow, winds will turn out of the NE as the system passes by tomorrow night.

Lake-effect snow showers are possible late Sunday night into early Monday morning. The best chance of snow accumulation is closer to Lake Michigan and South of Milwaukee. The exact duration and placement of these snow bands have shifted from model run to model run. Stay tuned for updates. At worst, there could be a couple of inches of snow early Monday morning near the Lake. At best, snow bands could largely remain over the lake - limiting any impacts on land.

Northerly winds take hold by Monday afternoon - bringing an end to lake effect chances. Sunshine persists next week as does the cold! Highs remain in the lower 20s.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and ColdHigh: 20

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 9, Wind Chill 0 to -5

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy

High: 23

MONDAY: Ch. AM Lake Snow Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 28

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 21

