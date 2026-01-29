It’s rinse and repeat today — more Arctic cold, but at least there’s sunshine. Overnight lows have fallen to near and just below zero. Wind chills remain in double-digit-below-zero territory. Despite some warming, highs will only climb into the mid-teens.

Watch: How much warmer it will get this weekend

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold sunshine, tracking Friday lake-effect snow

Storm Team 4 is monitoring the potential for lake-effect snow tomorrow. A band of snowfall is expected to move toward southeast Wisconsin during the morning hours and last through the early afternoon. Depending on how long this band remains over land, accumulations could top 1 to 2 inches. The band heads back out toward the lake during the evening and overnight hours. There is another window of lake-effect snow from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. An additional inch of snowfall is possible. As of this forecast, eastern Racine and Kenosha counties stand the best chance of snowfall. However, any shift in the prevailing wind direction could steer the band farther north into more of Milwaukee, Ozaukee or Sheboygan counties.

Overall, lakefront counties are looking at a good chance of some light accumulating snow through this event. Some light shoveling or leaf blowing may be required at the least. Highs jump back into the 20s throughout the weekend.

Another round of snow is expected late Sunday into early Monday.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold.

High: 15 Wind Chill: -10 to 0

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds; Chilly

Low: 4 Lake -2 Inland. WC: -5 to 0

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Chance Lake Effect Snow; 1-3" Snow Possible; Partly Sunny

High: 16

SATURDAY: Chance AM Snow; Becoming Sunny

High: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 25

MONDAY: Chance AM Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 27

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.