Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold stretch ahead

The forecast looks cold and mainly dry for the last few days of November and into early December. Besides a few flurries here or there the storm track will be to our south through this weekend keeping our weather quiet. That does mean we are on the colder side with the jet stream dipping further south.

Highs today will be around 40, which will be as mild as they will get for at least the next week. Expect more clouds to mix in today with a system to our south. A shot of colder air then starts to work in the next few days. Highs for Thanksgiving will be the coldest in almost ten years in the mid 30s. There might be a chance for a few flurries late Thursday into Thursday night.

Sub-freezing highs are likely Friday through early next week with lows in the teens. A steady breezy wind will continue out of the northwest too. That will make it feel like the single digits in the morning and only the teens in the afternoon this weekend! But at least there will be lots of sunshine!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy High: 41

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 26

Wind: N 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Ch. Flurries Late & Night

High: 35

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cold

High: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Cold

High: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Cold

High: 30

