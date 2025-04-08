A rough start to this April morning with wind chills in the teens early today! Air temperatures are in the 20s this morning and will warm near 40 this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine and light winds will make today feel at least a little bit better this afternoon.

Another gross system moves in Wednesday into Thursday morning. It is a disorganized system, so it will bring some on-and-off rain chances, mixing with some snow at times. The gloomy and cold feel will continue with temperatures in the 40s.

When the next system brings a rain-snow mix:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold start, sunny skies

Our weather starts to get better on Friday with lots of sunshine and 40s. We will warm through the 50s this weekend with a system to watch late Sunday into Monday.

TUESDAY: Sunny, ColdHigh: 40

Wind: NW to SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 31

Wind: S 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rain/Snow Showers, Cloudy

High: 41

THURSDAY: Rain/Snow Early, Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 46

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

