Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold & snowy weekend

Southeast Wisconsin remains stuck in a cold & snowy weather pattern. Northwest flow aloft will keep temperatures well below-average for early December. Rounds of light snow showers/flurries are also likely.

Watch: When we could see some more snow

Southeast Wisconsin remains stuck in a cold & snowy weather pattern. Northwest flow aloft will keep temperatures well below-average for early December. Rounds of light snow showers/flurries are also likely.

More cloud cover moved in overnight as lows dipped into the teens. Wind Chills have settled on either side of 0°F. Highs only climb into the mid-upper 20s. There is a slight chance for flurries late this evening into the overnight hours.

The highest totals will be focused along & North of I-94. Most will barely see any accumulation, but a dusting - 0.5" of snowfall is possible. Patchy freezing drizzle may also mix in with this light snow.

Overnight lows remain in the 20s. Sunshine is back for Saturday, but will quickly be replaced by cloud cover overnight. Another round of snow is expected — this time most will take place South of Wisconsin. This light snow may bring accumulations of up to 1". Snow showers end by mid-morning. Sunshine returns for the afternoon.

A clipper system may roll by late Monday night into early Tuesday with minor accumulations possible. A more widespread chance of rain/snow is expected on Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy; Chance PM Flurries/Freezing Drizzle

High: 28

Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Flurries/Freezing Drizzle; Then Cloudy

Low: 27

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Snow Showers

High: 26

SUNDAY: Chance AM Snow showers; Partly Sunny & Chilly

High: 25

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Overnight Snow

High: 23

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

High: 34

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.