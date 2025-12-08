Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold & snowy week ahead

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a series of snow chances this week along with bitter cold that sets in by the weekend. Lake-effect snow bands have largely remained offshore so far this morning. Any bands will push northward & head toward Michigan. A cloudy & quiet day is in store with highs climbing into the mid/upper 20s.

Watch: Cold & snowy week ahead

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold & snowy week

Overnight lows fall into the teens as another clipper system rolls through Wisconsin. A dusting to an inch of snow is possible — especially far North of Milwaukee. A few slick spots are possible early Tuesday morning.

A dynamic low-pressure system rolls by late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Snow & rain showers begin late Tuesday afternoon and continue overnight. Temperatures warm into the upper 30s by Midday Wednesday. We're closely monitoring where the rain/snow line sets up — which would be the cutoff for any snow totals across the area. As the low pushes East, cold air wraps around into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday. Falling temperatures are expected, along with a transition to all-snow conditions.

Areas near & along I-94 may see up to an inch of snowfall. Farther North, snowfall totals may reach 1-3". Any shifts in the rain/snow line will impact snow totals. Given cold pavement temperatures, there is a chance for rain to create icy conditions on untreated surfaces.

Bitter cold sets in for the weekend with highs plunging into the teens & 20s over the weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 26

Wind: SS 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 18

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Snow/Rain Mix Late

High: 37

Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rain/Snow Mix; Cloudy & Falling Temperatures

High: 36

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Flurry; Mostly Cloudy

High: 22

FRIDAY: Chance Snow

High: 20

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.