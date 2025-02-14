Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold morning, another round of snow tonight

Clear skies and fresh snow often cause cold temperatures and that is what we have this morning with temperatures starting off near zero by the lake and below zero inland. Temperatures will steadily warm up and clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next snow.

Snow will move in from west to east late this afternoon into this evening. Western spots could see snow as early as 4 or 5 pm with the metro area seeing snow closer to 6 to 7pm. This will likely be a burst of heavy snow for a few hours bringing quick accumulations and tough road conditions for those going out this evening. A widespread 2 to 4 inches of snow is likely tonight.

Still some questions about how much additional snowfall we will see on Saturday but on and off bands of snow are likely. An additional 2-4 inches of snow will be possible from Saturday morning to Saturday night. That would bring our grand total for this long duration event around 4 to 7 inches. Some light snow showers and flurries might linger into Sunday as cold air drops in with breezy winds from the northwest.

Some dangerously cold wind chills are likely for Monday and Tuesday morning next week.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds with Evening Snow

High: 27

Wind: SSW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Likely, Heavy Early, Night Totals 2-4"

Low: 25

Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Occasional Snow, Additional 2-4", STORM TOTAL 4-7"

High: 33

SUNDAY: Flurries, Few Snow Showers, Windy

High: 25

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, Breezy, and Very Cold

High: 7

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Cold

High: 9

