Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold front sweeps through on Friday

A cold front is moving across Wisconsin - sweeping away the mild air from Thursday. Milwaukee reached its high temperature at midnight. 59° breaks the record high of 57° set back on this date in 1936.

Temperatures will continue falling through the 50s and into the 40s this morning. Afternoon temperatures will likely settle in the mid-30s. Clouds remain overhead into the overnight hours.

With lows dropping into the upper 20s tonight, there is a chance that moisture on the roadways may re-freeze. Watch out for slick spots while traveling late tonight and into early Saturday.

High pressure keeps rain down to the SE over the next two days. Weekend highs will reach into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Saturday and Sunday, respectfully.

A quick round of rain/snow is possible late Saturday into Sunday. Although light, this may impact NYE plans. Prepare for some slightly wet weather! Impacts appear to be low overall.

Long-range computer models have been consistently showing a broad area of low-pressure moving North into the Great Lakes late Monday into Tuesday. This remains our next best chance for widespread rainfall. At this point, warmer air will nose up late Monday into Tuesday - sending highs back into the 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers begin as early as Monday with increasing chances through Tuesday. Most of the winter weather will remain North of the area. Any change in the track of this system can certainly change this.

Cooler air wraps around the system - bringing a chance of snow flurries on Wednesday. Highs remain in the 30s for the rest of the week.

FRIDAY: Falling Temperatures; Mostly Cloudy

Temperatures drop into the mid 30s by 3 p.m.

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 27

Wind: W 3-5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance PM Mix

High: 37

SUNDAY: Chance Early AM Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

MONDAY: Chance PM Showers; Cloudy

High: 44

TUESDAY: Rain Showers; Mild

High: 52