Southeast Wisconsin weather: Soggy Easter Sunday

Temperatures have dropped into the 40s across southeastern Wisconsin following a cold front that moved through the area yesterday. The front has pushed south into Illinois and Indiana, bringing cooler air to the region for the Easter weekend.

Light mist and drizzle have been observed near the lakefront this morning, but conditions will improve as the day progresses. Today will feature mostly to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Easter Sunday will start dry, but scattered showers are expected to arrive around noon as a low-pressure system approaches the region. Rain will expand across the area during the early afternoon.

After a brief lull in precipitation during the early evening, additional scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue overnight into early Monday.

Looking ahead to next week, a more spring-like pattern will take hold with high temperatures remaining in the 50s and 60s, accompanied by occasional chances of rain.



SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly CloudyHigh: 54, Turning Cooler Lakeside PM

Wind: NW to NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Cool

Low: 38

Wind: NE 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Then PM Rain Likely

High: 48

MONDAY: Early Scattered Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 56

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Showers

High: 53 Lake 57 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 62

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.