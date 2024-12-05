Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold and windy morning

Brrr! It's a cold morning with the combination of air temperatures dropping into the low teens and single digits coupled with wind gusts near 40 mph pushing wind chills well below zero. Some areas are even recording wind chills lower than 10 below this morning.

The good news is that our winds will start to slowly let up this morning into the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens.

We'll still see a chilly day for Friday with single-digit wind chills in the morning and highs near 30 in the afternoon. Winds switch to the southwest for the weekend allowing highs to hit the low 40s Saturday and maybe even 50 degrees by Sunday! After that we are tracking a system for early next week, but precipitation chances have been trending lower.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, ColdHigh: 29

Wind: 15-25 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly

Low: 15

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy

High: 30

Wind: W 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer

High: 41

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild (Night Rain Shower)

High: 49

MONDAY: Slight Shower Early, Mild

High: 47

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.