Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold and sunny Tuesday morning, with clouds increasing in the afternoon

It hasn't been this could since the middle of last March. Temperatures have fallen into the single digits and teens. The added wind is making it feel below zero at times.
We'll start the day with sunshine, but we expect clouds to increase this afternoon, and a few flurries possible this evening.

We thaw out on Wednesday with temperatures climbing near 40 degrees by the afternoon. The relatively mild air sticks around for the rest of the week.

We'll have to monitor a couple systems that could bring a wintry mix to the area this weekend.

TODAY:     Sun Early. Increasing Clouds Late. Breezy and Cold            High: 27
            Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:    Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Flurries
            Low: 24
            Wind: SW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
            High: 40

THURSDAY:   Partly Cloudy
            High: 44

FRIDAY:     Mostly Cloudy
            High: 40

SATURDAY:   Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Mix
            High: 40

