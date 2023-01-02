Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy with the chance for rain late Monday

{***A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTO 9 AM FOR JEFFERSON AND WALWORTH COUNTIES. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ¼ MILE AT TIMES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED***}

Cloudy skies continue Monday with highs in the low 40s by the afternoon. A warm front will bring rain showers, and possibly some freezing rain for our northwest counties Monday night. Minimal ice accumulation is expected where freezing rain occurs. Showers will begin after midnight and continue through Tuesday, with 1/2" of rain expected. High temperatures climb to near 50° Tuesday.

The storm center will sit to our west Wednesday, bringing a chance for more rain showers and plenty of clouds. Eventually the storm moves east Wednesday night into Thursday and colder air moves in to switch rain showers to snow showers. Up to 1" of new snow is possible. Temperatures will gradually fall Wednesday back into the low to mid 30s, with lows in the teens and 20s behind the storm.

Dry weather returns for Friday and continues into the weekend.

MONDAY: Cloudy. Chance for rain late

High: 43

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers

Low: 37

Wind: NE10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. Breezy

High: 50

Wind: E 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Light rain and snow showers. Breezy

High: 40 (after midnight), 37 by the afternoon

Wind: N 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Light snow showers

High: 34

FRIDAY: Becoming sunny

High: 33