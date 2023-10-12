Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy with scattered showers Thursday

An area of low-pressure continues to roll East - bringing increasing chances of rain & gusty winds to the region.

As of Thursday morning, most rainfall is positioned across Illinois. Rainfall spreads northward later in the day & becomes more widespread overnight. Meanwhile, easterly winds will ramp up - gusting to as high as 25 mph. Highs top out in the upper 50s under a cloudy sky. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s & lower 50s.

Rainfall peaks late Friday morning into the afternoon. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected during this period. 1-2" of rainfall appears likely for much of SE Wisconsin. While widespread flooding isn't a major concern, be on the lookout for ponding & water over roadways.

The bulk of the rainfall moves East overnight into Saturday. Scattered showers continue into the weekend - especially near the lake. Lake-effect showers will drive up totals in Milwaukee & surrounding communities. Gusty winds will eventually calm towards Monday.

Clouds remain well into next week following the departing low-pressure system. Highs jump back to near 60 by Wednesday. This may also be when we see our next chance of sunshine!

THURSDAY: Cloudy; Scattered ShowersHigh: 58

Wind: E 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Likely; Windy

Low: 52

Wind: E 15-20 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Moderate-Heavy Rain; Cloudy & Windy

High: 58

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers; Cloudy & Windy

High: 57

SUNDAY: Chance Showers Lakeside; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 55

MONDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 55

