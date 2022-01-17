Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy Monday with temps near 30

Besides a west breeze and some clouds, all is quiet this morning. We'll have partly cloudy skies today and high temperatures near 30 degrees. A northwest breeze will gust over 20 mph through the day. Skies become mostly cloudy tonight with lows around 20 degrees.

Get outside and enjoy the next couple of days if you can, because another shot of cold is on the way by Wednesday. Tomorrow's temperatures climb well into the 30s, then a cold front sweeps through tomorrow night, sending temperatures back into the single digits and teens on Wednesday. The wind chill will dip below zero once again.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 30

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 24

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Chance Snow Showers at Night

High: 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Very Cold

High: 15, W.C. -5 to -15

THURSDAY: Sunny and Very Cold

High: 12

FRIDAY: Sunny and Still Cold

High: 22