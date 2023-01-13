Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy Friday ahead of a relatively warm weekend

Some light snow moved through Thursday night, bringing a dusting onto grassy and elevated surfaces. Snow will end by daybreak, leading to cloudy skies Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 30s, with winds remaining breezy and out of the north 10-15 mph.

Skies will clear Friday night allowing temperatures to drop into the low 20s by the lakefront and into the upper teens inland by Saturday morning. The first half of Saturday will be mostly sunny, but clouds increase throughout the afternoon as warmer air starts to move in. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Expect cloudy skies to continue Sunday with relatively warm temperatures. Highs peak in the low to mid 40s.

Relatively warm temperatures stick around Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 40s, but rain returns across southeastern Wisconsin.

FRIDAY: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 33°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 23° lakefront...18° inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds

High: 38°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Breezy

High: 44°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

MONDAY: Rainy

High: 46°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Showers

High: 44°