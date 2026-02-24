Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy & breezy with evening snow showers

The February chill continues this morning as overnight lows have fallen into the teens/lower 20s. Southerly winds kick in this morning & could gust as high as 35 mph. This will help bolster temperatures into the upper 30s - near 40. Clouds stick around today as a cold front approaches from the NW. A quick round of snow showers is expected late this afternoon and into the early evening. Although accumulations will remain under an inch (more likely farther North of MKE), there could be some slick spots for the evening commute. Overnight lows will drop well below-freezing. Any untreated roads could become slippery.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday as highs climb back towards 30.

Low-pressure stays to the Southwest on Thursday. Snow chances have been reduced for this period since most of the precip will remain in Illinois.

A late-week warm-up is still expected with highs jumping up into the lower 50s on Friday!

Another round of light snow is possible late Saturday into Sunday. Storm Team 4 is monitoring an active weather pattern early next week. Snow may return to the 4Cast late Monday and into Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates!

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.