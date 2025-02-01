Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy and cooler Saturday; Watching for overnight snow

Overnight lows have dropped into the teens and 20s across southeastern Wisconsin. Low cloud cover south of I-94 has kept temperatures in the 20s. More cloud cover is moving in today. Breezy northeast winds will turn more southeasterly this afternoon as highs climb into the lower 30s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low pressure moving through the Upper Midwest and southern Canada. Light snow, moving just ahead of it, will enter Wisconsin late tonight, with light to moderate snow expected well after sunset through the morning hours. Most places will receive less than an inch of accumulation; however, a few locations may see up to 1.5 inches of snowfall.

Slick and slippery roads are possible, especially north of I-94, as the snow falls. A warm front will lift through the region tomorrow morning, bolstering temperatures into the mid- to upper 40s. Any accumulated snow will certainly melt.

Cloudy conditions will persist into Monday. A weak upper-level disturbance will bring a chance for another light wintry mix Monday morning. The best chance of precipitation remains north of I-94. Highs will remain in the 20s and 30s next week. Another round of wintry mix is possible from late Wednesday into Thursday.



SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, BreezyHigh: 33

Wind: NE/SE 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Light Snow/Mix; Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 30

Wind: SE 10-20 G 30 mph

SUNDAY: AM Snow, Mostly Cloudy, Mild Afternoon

High: 46

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Sct. Light Mix

High: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 28

WEDNESDAY: Chance Wintry Mix

High: 34

