Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy and chilly

Winds out of the east and cooler temperatures have produced lake effect clouds this morning and even a little bit of drizzle. As the sun comes out expect a mix of sun and clouds to develop. High temperatures will stay chilly, but not far off from average in the upper 40s.

Our next system heads towards us Wednesday but doesn't bring rain chances until the evening and into nighttime. A few showers might linger into Thursday morning. Overall, light rainfall totals are expected.

There won't be a drop in temperatures behind that system, in fact, we might warm a degree or two into the upper 50s as we close out the workweek and head into the weekend. There are some signals of a more active pattern heading into next week.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds Becoming Partly CloudyHigh: 48

Wind: ESE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 42

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Rain Late

High: 53

THURSDAY: Ch. Morning Showers. Mostly Cloudy

High: 54

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 55

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 57

