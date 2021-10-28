Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers Thursday

Along with an increasing east wind, sprinkles or a few light showers are possible this morning. A more widespread rainfall moves in later today and into tonight.

The east wind gusting up to 30 mph off of the lake should hold temperatures steady in the 50s through the day and into tonight. Gusty winds and on and off light showers stick around for most of Friday, but I still think the rain moves out by High School Football Friday evening.

At least the crummy weather is long gone for the Halloween weekend.

Whether your kids are trick or treating on Saturday or Sunday, the weather should be dry. With a mix of clouds and sunshine, the temperatures may climb near 60 on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. Chilly weather moves in next week to kick off November.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy. Scattered Light Showers

High: 56

Wind: E 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Periods of Rain and Windy

Low: 52

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

FRIDAY: Showers Likely. Cloudy & Windy. Total Rain: 0.50" -1.00"

High: 57

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 60

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 48

