Southeast Wisconsin weather: Clouds thicken throughout the day

Starting off this morning with just some high clouds streaming in from the southwest. That will bring some filtered sunshine this morning. As the day goes on expect those clouds to thicken turning the day cloudy. These increasing clouds are part of the remnants of Beryl passing to our south. Expect a very low chance for a light rain shower by this evening as moisture increases.

Light rain showers will be possible tonight into the first half of Wednesday. It looks like Beryl will be close enough to clip extreme southeastern portions of the state with some light rain activity. The highest rain chances will be south of Milwaukee, mainly towards Kenosha and Racine counties. The heaviest rainfall with Beryl will stay down to our south across Illinois and Indiana.

By the afternoon hours on Wednesday Beryl will pull away bringing in a mix of sun and clouds. Drier weather with more sunshine is likely for the rest of the work week. Temperatures climb towards the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.



TUESDAY: Clouds Thicken, Evening Shower SouthHigh: 79

Wind: ENE 5-10

TONIGHT: Light Rain Chance, Mainly South MKE

Low: 67

Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: AM Light Rain Chance (Highest South), Partly Cloudy PM

High: 76

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

Saturday: Slight Storm Chance, Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High: 87

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.