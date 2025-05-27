Clouds are building back today after a nice, sunny stretch of weather. Morning temperatures are also mild compared to the last few days, with most spots in the 50s. Mostly cloudy skies will keep highs in the low to mid-60s today, with a very low chance for a light shower or sprinkle.

When we could see some rain:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Clouds return with some rain

A better chance for some showers will enter the forecast Wednesday as low pressure passes to the south. Winds off the lake, clouds and some showers will bring the coolest day of the week, with highs in the 50s by the lake and low 60s inland. A small chance of rain is still possible Thursday, but temperatures will start to warm into the 60s and 70s.

A cold front will drop in from the north Friday afternoon. That means most of the day Friday will be dry and warm, with highs in the 70s for all. Scattered afternoon storms will be possible, followed by clearing and a touch cooler weather for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Shower

High: 61 Lake, 67 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Shower

Low: 50

Wind: NE 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers

High: 58 Lake, 63 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Shower

High: 65 Lake, 71 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer, PM Ch. T-Storms

High: 75

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 67 Lake, 74 Inland

