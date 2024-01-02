Southeast Wisconsin weather: clouds move out but more expected by afternoon

Clouds are finally moving out early this morning, but they will not be gone for long as more clouds are expected to redevelop later this morning and into this afternoon. As this second round of clouds moves in we could see a brief period of patchy freezing drizzle west of Milwaukee in and around lunchtime. Plan on strong winds today with gusts near 30 mph and highs in the upper 30s.

A cold front brings the chance for a few flurries Wednesday. Otherwise our weather pattern looks calm and quiet for the next several days. Finally, some sunshine will be back on Thursday.

All eyes are on a potential system next week. There will likely be a strong snowstorm on the north side of the lows track. With this being a week out there are plenty of question marks. Something to keep an eye on over the coming days.



TUESDAY: Becoming Cloudy, Breezy (Patchy Freezing Drizzle West)High: 39

Wind: WSW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 29

Wind: WNW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Flurries

High: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries

High: 37



