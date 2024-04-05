Southeast Wisconsin weather: Clouds finally moving out

Southeastern Wisconsin is finally drying out after days of rain & snow. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower/wintry mix. However, most places will remain dry under a breezy northerly wind. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s. Some sunshine may break out later in the afternoon.
The weekend is looking great with sunshine on Saturday and a few more clouds on Sunday. Highs remain in the 40s with 50s possible inland. The next chance of rain rolls in late Sunday and into early Monday. Clouds will likely be around on Monday for the total solar eclipse. The moon will cover around 90% of the sun in Milwaukee and southern Wisconsin during the eclipse.
Highs top out near 60-degrees early next week with the cloud cover and spotty chances of rain.
FRIDAY: Early Clouds; PM SunshineSlight Chance Isolated Sprinkle/Mix
High: 45
Wind: N 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 31
Wind: N 5 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 46 Lake 51 Inland
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely Late
High: 47 Lake 50 Inland
MONDAY: Early Showers; Cloudy & Breezy
High: 60 Lake 64 Inland
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower
High: 60
