Southeast Wisconsin weather: Clouds finally moving out

Southeastern Wisconsin is finally drying out after days of rain & snow. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower/wintry mix. However, most places will remain dry under a breezy northerly wind. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s. Some sunshine may break out later in the afternoon.

The weekend is looking great with sunshine on Saturday and a few more clouds on Sunday. Highs remain in the 40s with 50s possible inland. The next chance of rain rolls in late Sunday and into early Monday. Clouds will likely be around on Monday for the total solar eclipse. The moon will cover around 90% of the sun in Milwaukee and southern Wisconsin during the eclipse.

Highs top out near 60-degrees early next week with the cloud cover and spotty chances of rain.



FRIDAY: Early Clouds; PM SunshineSlight Chance Isolated Sprinkle/Mix

High: 45

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 31

Wind: N 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 46 Lake 51 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely Late

High: 47 Lake 50 Inland

MONDAY: Early Showers; Cloudy & Breezy

High: 60 Lake 64 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 60

