Southeast Wisconsin weather: Clouds back in the forecast

After all that sunshine yesterday, clouds are back in the forecast today. A low pressure system moving over Michigan will keep the chance for a few areas of drizzle and flurries possible this morning into the early afternoon hours before moving away. No impacts are expected with the light mix chance.

Decreasing clouds Wednesday morning will bring back plenty of sunshine in the afternoon with high temperatures looking very mild in the mid 40s. We will be in this every other day pattern between clouds and sunshine for a few days. That means more clouds return Thursday with more sunshine Friday.

The rest of the week looks quiet, includuing the weekend. Highs will hold in the low to mid 40s with little to no precipitation after today. Early signs show next week staying just as mild, if not warmer for the first full week of February.



TUESDAY: Cloudy, Slight Ch. Drizzle or FlurriesHigh: 40

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 33

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild

High: 45

FRIDAY: Decreasing Clouds

High: 42

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 43

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.