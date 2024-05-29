Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Clearing skies with sunshine on the way

After rain last night we're seeing skies clear out this morning. We'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon.
2024-05-29

Areas of clouds and light rain showers are hanging around a bit early this morning. These will quickly dissipate, and skies will clear through the morning hours giving us lots of sunshine by this afternoon. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the lower 60s lakeside and upper 60s inland.

A nice stretch of dry weather continues Thursday into Friday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will climb back closer to average in the low 70s by Friday.

Some rain chances return to the forecast on Saturday, but Sunday looks fantastic with highs in the mid 70s lakeside to low 80s inland.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Early Then Mostly SunnyHigh: 64 Lake, 68 Inland
Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies & Cool
Low: 48
Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny Skies
High: 65 Lake, 70 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 73 Lake, 75 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Rain Chance
High: 70 Lake, 74 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 75 Lake, 80 Inland

