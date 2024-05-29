Southeast Wisconsin weather: Clearing skies with sunshine on the way

Areas of clouds and light rain showers are hanging around a bit early this morning. These will quickly dissipate, and skies will clear through the morning hours giving us lots of sunshine by this afternoon. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the lower 60s lakeside and upper 60s inland.

A nice stretch of dry weather continues Thursday into Friday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will climb back closer to average in the low 70s by Friday.

Some rain chances return to the forecast on Saturday, but Sunday looks fantastic with highs in the mid 70s lakeside to low 80s inland.



WEDNESDAY: Clouds Early Then Mostly SunnyHigh: 64 Lake, 68 Inland

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies & Cool

Low: 48

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny Skies

High: 65 Lake, 70 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73 Lake, 75 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Rain Chance

High: 70 Lake, 74 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 75 Lake, 80 Inland

