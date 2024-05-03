Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Clearing out Friday morning, highs in the lower 70s inland

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have moved out &amp; sunshine is on the way in for this afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 70s inland to the upper 60s at the lakefront due to an easterly wind.
Another round of scattered showers and a few storms is possible tomorrow along a frontal boundary. Highs remain in the 60s through the start of next week.

Another round of showers/storms is possible on Tuesday as the overall weather pattern stays active.

FRIDAY: Gradual Clearing; Afternoon Lake BreezeHigh: 68 Lake 71 Inland
Wind: W to E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 48
Wind: NE 3-5 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance PM Showers/Storm
High: 68 Lake 72 Inland
            
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 62 Lake 70 Inlan

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 62 Lake 72 Inland

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
High: 72

