Southeast Wisconsin weather: Clearing out Friday morning, highs in the lower 70s inland

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have moved out & sunshine is on the way in for this afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 70s inland to the upper 60s at the lakefront due to an easterly wind.

Another round of scattered showers and a few storms is possible tomorrow along a frontal boundary. Highs remain in the 60s through the start of next week.

Another round of showers/storms is possible on Tuesday as the overall weather pattern stays active.



FRIDAY: Gradual Clearing; Afternoon Lake BreezeHigh: 68 Lake 71 Inland

Wind: W to E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 48

Wind: NE 3-5 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance PM Showers/Storm

High: 68 Lake 72 Inland



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 62 Lake 70 Inlan

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 62 Lake 72 Inland

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.