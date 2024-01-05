Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly temperatures stick around with a chance of snow this weekend

Watch Now
We've had a few breaks in the clouds overnight but they're coming back which will bring temps back up.
We had a few breaks in the clouds last night which allowed temperatures to fall into the 20s this morning. High clouds are starting to move back in from the west. That will bring mostly cloudy skies for today with highs looking mild in the mid to upper 30s.

Two areas of low pressure will pass by Wisconsin, one to the north and one to the south. We will be between the two with the chance for just some snow showers and flurries late tonight into Saturday morning. A dusting up to an inch of snow is possible.

A better chance for more accumulations will be possible on Tuesday. The exact track is still being worked out, which will ultimately determine where the heavier snow band sets up. Keep checking back for updates with this system. There will also be more chances for snow next week with an active pattern.

FRIDAY:     Mostly Cloudy            High: 37
            Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    Cloudy, Snow Showers Late
            Low: 31
            Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY:  Snow Showers Likely Early. Up to 1" Possible
            High: 37

SUNDAY:     Mostly Cloudy, Flurries
            High: 38

MONDAY:    Mostly Cloudy
            High: 38

TUESDAY:    Snow Likely, Some Mix Near Lake            
High: 35

