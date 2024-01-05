Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly temperatures stick around with a chance of snow this weekend

We had a few breaks in the clouds last night which allowed temperatures to fall into the 20s this morning. High clouds are starting to move back in from the west. That will bring mostly cloudy skies for today with highs looking mild in the mid to upper 30s.

Two areas of low pressure will pass by Wisconsin, one to the north and one to the south. We will be between the two with the chance for just some snow showers and flurries late tonight into Saturday morning. A dusting up to an inch of snow is possible.

A better chance for more accumulations will be possible on Tuesday. The exact track is still being worked out, which will ultimately determine where the heavier snow band sets up. Keep checking back for updates with this system. There will also be more chances for snow next week with an active pattern.



FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy High: 37

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Snow Showers Late

Low: 31

Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY: Snow Showers Likely Early. Up to 1" Possible

High: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries

High: 38

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

TUESDAY: Snow Likely, Some Mix Near Lake

High: 35



