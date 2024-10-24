Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly start with rain later

Clear skies and light winds have allowed temperatures to tumble into the 30s this morning, with some areas of frost away from the lake. Sunshine will do wonders to warm us up into the lower 60s this afternoon.

A nice band of rainfall will move our way tonight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. A quarter to half an inch of rainfall is likely across most of the area. Most of the rain will fall at night but there will be the chance for a lingering shower or wet roadways into the morning commute Friday.

Expect dry weather and sunshine Friday afternoon into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Warm temperatures are likely early next week, and on Tuesday we could see temperatures climb into the upper 70s with breezy winds from the south!

THURSDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 63

Wind: S 10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Rain Likely, Some Thunder

Low: 49

Wind: S 10 mph

FRIDAY: Ch. Early Morning Showers. Bec. Mostly Sunny

High: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Warmer

High: 66

