Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly start, warm-up ahead

We're seeing a chilly start to the day across southeast Wisconsin this morning! But, we'll see a typical fall day with a cool morning and a nice warm up with some very dry air in place.

Mild and sunny weather stays with us on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Another cold front heads our way Thursday night bringing a chance for a couple of showers early Friday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 60s on Friday. We get back into the 70s on Saturday with sunshine. Another weak front on Saturday night will bring a small chance for rain and breezy winds on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: SunnyHigh: 71
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies, Not As Cool
Low: 53 Lake, 47 Inland
Wind: SW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 75

FRIDAY: Slight Ch. AM Shower. Bec. Mostly Sunny
High: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny & Breezy
High: 74

SUNDAY: Slight Ch. AM Shower, Partly Cloudy, Breezy
High: 70

