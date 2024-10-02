Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly start, warm-up ahead

We're seeing a chilly start to the day across southeast Wisconsin this morning! But, it will be a typical fall day with a cool morning and a nice warm-up with some very dry air in place. Highs today will reach near the low 70s with a breeze from the southwest.

Mild and sunny weather stays with us on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Another cold front heads our way Thursday night bringing a chance for a couple of showers early Friday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 60s on Friday. We get back into the 70s on Saturday with sunshine. Another weak front on Saturday night will bring a small chance for rain and breezy winds on Sunday.



WEDNESDAY: SunnyHigh: 71

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies, Not As Cool

Low: 53 Lake, 47 Inland

Wind: SW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

FRIDAY: Slight Ch. AM Shower. Bec. Mostly Sunny

High: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny & Breezy

High: 74

SUNDAY: Slight Ch. AM Shower, Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 70

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.