We've received all of April's normal rainfall in the span of just a few days. It's a cooler start to the week with a few snow showers possible late this afternoon.

Highs only climb into the mid-40s. A cold front will trigger hit & miss showers across East-central Wisconsin after 2P. Some snow cannot be ruled out as temperatures cool off.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly start to the week

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly start to the week

Overnight lows fall into the lower 20s. Sunshine returns for Tuesday before a quick wintry mix overnight into Wednesday.

There is a better chance for widespread rain late Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the lower 60s. Rain wraps up by early Friday. More rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday. Highs return to above-average levels over the weekend.



MONDAY Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers

High: 45

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Then, Gradual Clearing

Low: 23

Wind: N 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 35

Wind: N/SE 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance Early AM Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 57

THURSDAY: Showers Likely

High: 62

FRIDAY: Chance Early AM Shower; Gradual Clearing

High: 52

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