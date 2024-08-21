Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly start but warming up

There is definitely a chill in the air this morning with areas away from the lake starting in the 40s!

High pressure is still in control and is slowly sinking south across the Great Lakes. That means another beautiful afternoon with highs today in the low 70s by the lake and mid 70s inland. We'll see very low humidity for today.

That same high pressure continues to drift south and east switching our winds out of the south starting tomorrow. That will allow our temperatures to jump into the upper 70s Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will warm a few degrees each day with highs in the 80s with higher humidity this weekend. Inland areas could reach near 90 by Sunday.

Rain chances are looking minimal with only a slight chance Saturday late in the day. No major fronts or low-pressure systems to bring widespread rain chances across SE Wisconsin.



WEDNESDAY: Chilly Start, Mostly Sunny and BeautifulHigh: 73 Lake, 76 Inland

Wind: NW to E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies

Low: 55 Lake, 50 Inland

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Still Amazing

High: 77

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warmer

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Getting More Humid, Slight PM Rain Chance

High: 83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 86

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.