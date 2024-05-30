Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly start but sunshine on the way

It's a chilly start to the day with a lot of 40s and even some upper 30s! Dry air, light winds and clear skies have allowed our temperatures to drop. Lots of sunshine today will warm us up nicely with highs in the mid 60s near the lake and near 70 inland.

The same ingredients will bring another chilly night tonight with lows in the 40s once again. High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern.

That high pressure starts to lose control on Friday as a system slowly moves in from the west. Expect the day to be dry, but clouds will start to increase in the afternoon and evening with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will increase Friday night into Saturday. Sunday is looking like the better of the two days this weekend with highs in the mid 70s near the lake and near 80 inland.



THURSDAY: Chilly Start, Sunny and BeautifulHigh: 65 Lake, 71 Inland

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly

Low: 48 Lake, 44 Inland

Wind: S 5 mph

FRIDAY: Some PM Clouds

High: 73 Lake, 76 Inland

SATURDAY: Chance Showers, Partly Cloudy

High: 67 Lake, 70 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 74 Lake, 80 Inland

MONDAY: Storm Chance

High: 79 Lake, 83 Inland

