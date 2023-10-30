Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly morning with snow on Tuesday

The coldest night of the season is on the way for SE WI. A Freeze Warning will be in effect overnight, with lows for most falling into the 20s, cold enough for a hard freeze. Near the lake it may be a little warmer, but it still looks like lows fall to near 30-degrees. This freeze will bring an end to the growing season. Now is the time to ensure outdoor plumbing like pipes, hoses, and sprinklers are taken care of and void of water.

The sun is back for Monday, but highs will only make it into the low 40s. Monday night will be another night of lows in the 20s.

Tuesday will bring flashbacks of 2019... yes, we are forecasting snow on Halloween. Scattered snow will be on and off, but it likely impacts both the morning and afternoon commutes. Some light accumulations are possible on roads and paved surfaces, but grassy areas will see the best potential for accumulating snow. In total, anywhere from a half inch, to as much as 2" of snow looks possible. That snow, combined with wind gusts up to 40 mph, and temperatures in the 30s most of the day, will make conditions unpleasant for trick-or-treaters.

Tuesday night is cold with lows back below freezing. We do start to see a warming trend late in the week.



TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool High: 43

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 30

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy with Snow/Mix Likely. Around 1" MKE, 1-3" NW

High: 38

WEDS: Mostly Sunny

High: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Ch. Rain

High: 54

