Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly morning, warmer afternoon

A Fall chill is in the air this morning! Overnight lows have dropped into the 30s and 40s across southeastern Wisconsin.

A fall chill is in the air this morning! Overnight lows have dropped into the 30s and 40s across southeastern Wisconsin. Some patchy frost is possible in low-lying areas away from Lake Michigan. High pressure has moved in and will remain the dominant weather feature in the days ahead.

Monday's highs will top out in the mid-60s under a light northwestern wind. Overnight lows drop back into the upper 40s at the lakefront and upper 30s farther inland. The trend continues through the mid-week period as the high-pressure system moves eastward.

As the high-pressure system departs later in the week, southerly winds ramp up on Friday, driving highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This brief warm-up won't last long! A cold front on Sunday brings a chance for showers and cooler temperatures to follow next week.

With little to no rain in the forecast, drought conditions will continue to worsen throughout SE Wisconsin.

MONDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 65
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool
Low: 48 Lake, 39 Inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny
High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Sunny
High: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
High: 78

