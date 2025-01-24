Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly Friday morning; Flurries tonight

A mainly clear sky and light winds allowed overnight lows to drop below zero far inland and just above zero at the lakefront.

Friday starts with sunshine, but more clouds move in from the West throughout the day. On & off flurries are possible late this evening and into Saturday.

Most areas will not see any snow accumulate; some places farther North may see minor accumulations on grassy surfaces.

Sunshine is back for Saturday as southerly winds kick in. Highs jump into the lower and mid-30s! A few additional flurries are possible late tomorrow evening as well.

Breezy conditions kick in on Monday with highs jumping into the mid and upper 30s.

While no major snow systems are forecast, a few light snow showers remain possible next week.



FRIDAY: AM Sunshine; Increasing CloudsHigh: 19

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 17

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 27

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 38

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 35

