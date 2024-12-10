Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly dip in temperatures on the way

Nothing too crazy in the forecast for today with high temperatures falling closer to average in the 30s after three straight days with highs in the 50s! Expect mostly cloudy skies and a steady breeze from the northwest. Tonight stays quiet too with lows in the 20s.

Wednesday will be the day that things start to change quickly. Scattered snow showers will be possible on the leading edge of a shot of frigid air from Canada. Most areas will see a dusting to half an inch of snow, maybe just enough to cause a few slippery spots. Temperatures will drop rapidly in the afternoon and evening as winds pick up out of the northwest. Wind chills will already be falling below zero by the end of the day.

Expect very cold temperatures Wednesday night with lows in the single digits and strong northwest winds continuing. Wind chills will be near 10 to 15 degrees below zero at night into Thursday morning. Actual air temperatures will only hit the lower teens on Thursday afternoon with wind chills struggling to get on the positive side of zero. Then it's gone as temperatures quickly rebound Friday into the weekend. We will be watching a system that could bring snow to a mix of rain late Friday into Saturday. Lots of details to come.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, CoolerHigh: 36

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Few Flurries Possible

Low: 24

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Chilly, Sct. Snow Showers

High: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Very Cold

High: 15

Wind Chill: AM -10, PM 5

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM Snow Chance

High: 34

SATURDAY: Cloudy, Mix To Rain Chance

High: 38

