Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly and windy but more sun

We'll have a chilly start to Wednesday morning! Most areas are starting off in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Cold air wrapping behind yesterday's low-pressure system will keep temperatures down with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Like we are seeing this morning, those breezy winds will make it feel a few degrees colder. The good news is that sunshine will develop throughout the day!

The best day of the week will be tomorrow, with a high pressure building into the Midwest. Expect all day sunshine and lighter winds Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

A quick moving system will bring scattered showers Friday night into Saturday morning. This will be the start of an active pattern with a series of systems heading our way. On and off rain chances will continue through the weekend into early next week.



WEDNESDAY: Decreasing Clouds; Cooler & BreezyHigh: 41

Wind: 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly

Low: 25

Wind: W 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 45

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds; Rain Chance Late

High: 46 lake, 53 inland

SATURDAY: Chance AM Showers

High: 50 lake, 55 Inland

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

