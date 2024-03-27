Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly and windy but more sun

The winds are dying off just a bit, but still very strong! Things will stay chilly, but we'll have a lot more sunshine.
and last updated 2024-03-27 06:49:17-04

We'll have a chilly start to Wednesday morning! Most areas are starting off in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Cold air wrapping behind yesterday's low-pressure system will keep temperatures down with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Like we are seeing this morning, those breezy winds will make it feel a few degrees colder. The good news is that sunshine will develop throughout the day!

The best day of the week will be tomorrow, with a high pressure building into the Midwest. Expect all day sunshine and lighter winds Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

A quick moving system will bring scattered showers Friday night into Saturday morning. This will be the start of an active pattern with a series of systems heading our way. On and off rain chances will continue through the weekend into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing Clouds; Cooler & BreezyHigh: 41
Wind: 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly
Low: 25
Wind: W 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 45

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds; Rain Chance Late
High: 46 lake, 53 inland

SATURDAY: Chance AM Showers
High: 50 lake, 55 Inland

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy
High: 44

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.