Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly and clearing

After a cloudy, wet and stormy weekend, we have a brief break in our active pattern for the Brewers' home opener. A few snow showers are clearing east early this morning, so expect mostly cloudy skies to start, then more sunshine as the day goes on. Wind chills will be in the low 20s this morning, with air temperatures climbing into the low 40s in the afternoon.

Calm weather is expected tonight, with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 20s. Some sunshine will be around Tuesday morning, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of another powerful spring system.

At first, a rain and snow mix will be possible late Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, but then warm air will win out as a warm front lifts north.

Southeast Wisconsin weather:

This will be another close call with temperatures, depending on how far north the front gets. On Wednesday, some areas may hit the 60s or 70s, while others stay in the 40s or 50s. The system will also bring a good chance for showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe. We are under a level 2 and 3 risk for severe storms, so keep an eye on the forecast for Wednesday.

Cool, but not too bad, on the backside of that low pressure system, with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

MONDAY: Decreasing Clouds, Breezy, ChillyHigh: 43

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 29 Lake, 25 Inland

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Mix Ch. Late

High: 41

WEDNESDAY: Rain/Storms, Some Strong, Breezy

High: 64

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 52

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 46

