Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly and breezy today, more sunshine tomorrow

More sunshine is in the forecast for your Tuesday! It will be a chilly and breezy day. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s but a strong breeze from the northwest will make it feel more like the 20s.

The coldest night of the week will be tonight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s under partly cloudy skies.

The warming trend starts on Wednesday with more sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Highs will push above average near 40. The upper 40s are then in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Clouds will increase Friday as a weak system drops in from the north. A few rain showers will be possible late Friday into Saturday morning.

No arctic air behind this system with temperatures staying mild in the 40s.



TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezyHigh: 36

Wind: NW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 24

Wind: WNW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, shower chance late

High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance morning showers

High: 45

